Bulgarian Psychologist Comments on Impact of Remote Learning

The worries over coronavirus infection, the exhaustion from remote learning and the parents’ fear of digital devices dependence of their children's are some of the biggest problems that psychologists from Varna have outlined since the beginning of the pandemic to this day.

The conclusions are the result of the year-long consultations that specialists have conducted with children, parents and teachers on the telephones for psychological support at Varna municipality, which were revealed on 23 March 2020 in order to overcome the emotional consequences of compulsory social distancing, psychologist Tsveta Sotyanova told Radio Varna.She is a hild psychologist and career consultant, coordinator of the hotline project for psychological support at Varna municipality.

In younger children, the problems are related to learning difficulties. For older ones, from grades 6-7 and up, they are associated with switching to another schooling mode, the exhaustion of extending the stay in the digital space and the lack of live contacts with their peers.

Psychologists, psychiatrists and psychotherapists with many years of experience in the education system for young people answer the phones. So far, the most calls have been made during the so-called two waves of social distancing - the first since March last year, when we were locked up at home - then in the first week alone there were about 50 calls. In the second wave - November, December and January - there were 226 calls.

"Social distancing is not desirable, as a mechanism has emerged that we know as "social deprivation" when a person is isolated. Live communication is irreplaceable. The energies exchanged there are completely different. It is nice to see the other, to feel his breath, his energy and nonverbal communication", commented Tsveta Stoyanova.

The hotline for psychological support of children, students, parents and teachers works at the Education and Youth Activities Directorate in Varna Municipality. A team from the Community Center for Psychological Support is taking the calls. The contact line with supporting professionals is an opportunity to overcome the emotional consequences of of compulsory social distancing.

Every working day parents, children and teachers can talk to psychologists in compliance with the principles of discretion. Questions can also be sent by e-mail.

Telephone consultation:

Tsveta Stoyanova – child psychologist, career consultant:

every working day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; 0882 567 038