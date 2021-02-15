Almost Two-Thirds of School Students Back in the Classrooms Today

Nearly two-thirds or around 42,000 students from 5th to 12th grade are attending in person, according to the Minister of Education Krassimir Valchev.

This happened with an order of the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov from yesterday, which allowed the holding of face-to-face classes for all students from fifth to twelfth grade in classes that are the only ones in the respective class of the school.

These are nearly 2,900 classes in the country. "Currently, a total of 460 thousand children attend classrooms, and 260,000 study in an electronic environment from a distance.

There are 240,000 children of preschool age who attend kindergartens," said Valchev.