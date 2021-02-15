US Senate Acquits Donald Trump in Second Impeachment Trial

Former US President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his second impeachment trial. Fifty-seven senators voted to uphold the impeachment article submitted by the House, which accused the ex-president of inciting an insurrection in Washington on January 6, 2021, however, 67 votes were required for a conviction, Russian Vedomosti newspaper writes.

According to Senior Research Fellow at Institute for US and Canadian Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Pavel Koshkin, the failed impeachment bid is a small victory for Trump. It will encourage his supporters and allow him to take advantage of the image of a martyr persecuted by political enemies. Chances are that it will also empower him to return to politics and seek a presidential nomination in 2024, the expert added

In Koshkin’s view, Trump’s opponents - namely House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of those who initiated the impeachment - seek to make him disappear from the political scene forever. This is why they are very likely to try and find a way to bring criminal charges against the ex-president, particularly based on his financial activities, tax payments and relations with Russia, the expert pointed out.

Meanwhile, Anton Fedyashin, a professor at American University in Washington DC, told Kommersant that "the impeachment bid's failure comes as no surprise given the balance of power in the Senate." "Nevertheless, the Democrats will use the House’s decision to initiate the second impeachment as a weapon against Trump if he starts making moves to run for president in 2024," the academic added.

"The Democrats are so afraid that the 2016 election scenario will repeat itself that they are trying to make sure that they have all the possible tools and mechanisms to prevent another possible victory by conservative and populist forces, regardless of whether it will be Donald Trump or a follower of his," Fedyashin emphasized./ TASS