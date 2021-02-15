Increasingly Less Bulgarians Would Become Foster Parents, Want to Be Paid

About 63% of Bulgarians would not become foster parents under any conditions, and one in six would take home a child at risk if they received a salary and child benefits from the state, shows data from a nationally representative survey of Trend polling agency, commissioned by the National Association for Foster Care.

The survey was carried out in December 2020. The results bear out the trend of the recent years towards lower interest in foster parenthood. Experts explain this trend by the vehement attack on the rights of the child and family from different religious and political communities, as well as by the fake news related to the protection of children in our country.

Over 50% of Bulgarians are of the opinion that children abandoned by their parents are placed in foster care, that one in four children in foster care is a victim of violence, and about 14% of our compatriots believe that children are placed in foster care because of poverty. These figures also confirm the official statistics to some extent– the highest proportion of children in foster care are victims of poor care and negligence, including violence. In our country, the number of children actually abandoned, as well as those without parents, is gradually decreasing.

When asked under what conditions they would become foster parents, the Bulgarians set the condition to receive a salary and means for child maintenance from the state. This is not uncommon and is confirmed by a series of polls over the years.

The paradox is that in the public domain, the main criticism of foster care parenthood is the insistence on the part of the prospective parents to receive a financial reward for their work, and at the same time it is also a leading motive for our compatriots to become foster parents, experts say. Only 10 per cent of those who declare a desire to become foster parents do not set any conditions, the survey data shows.

Currently 1,738 children are being raised in 1,947 foster families, Social Assistance Agency data showed. Nearly 10 per cent are children in foster care who have disabilities. The most are school-age children (6-14 years old) – 647, as babies and children up to 3 years number 548.

The trend continues for 80% of children in foster families to come from a family environment where they have become subject to poor care, violence or abuse. In terms of the future after foster care – the most children in Bulgaria, half in foster care, are adopted (52%), and one in five return to the family or to relatives when there is an improvement in the life situation.

Some 70% of children in foster care stay in the foster family for an average of one year and older children for up to five years, data from the Social Assistance Agency show.

In every fifth approved foster family, there is still no child who found a new home, the analysis of the data shows. Most families without foster children are in the regions of Targovishte and Kardzhali, where half of the approved foster parents do not care for children. Despite the acute shortage of foster parents in Sofia, 19 per cent of approved families do not take care of children.

Foster care in Bulgaria is currently the only alternative to living in a social institution for children. Since 2011, foster care in Bulgaria has been financed with European funds, under a special project, and from 2021 the salaries of foster parents and the means of child support are financed from the national budget.

However, the problem of social security of foster families in Bulgaria remains unresolved – even those who want to care for an abandoned child have the opportunity to do so only under a civil contract for the period of accommodation, without the right to sickness insurance, unemployment, maternity, etc. This is a very disincentive factor to young people and people with professions. For this reason, in our country the foster parents are mainly in middle age, according to the analyses.











