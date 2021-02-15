Expert Opinion: On 1 March Almost Entire Bulgaria Will Be in “Red” Morbidity Zone and Restaurants Open

On March 1, all regions of Bulgaria except Vidin, Vratsa, Targovishte and Dobrich will be in the red zone on the morbidity map, expects mathematician Lachezar Tomov.

“Since January 18, we have seen exponential growth in morbidity, which means that it is increasing, although slowly. With such rates, at some point we'll have a very large number of patients diagnosed with Covid-19. My forecast for March 1 is between 1,500 and 2,500 infected, but it doesn't include possible developments," the mathematician said.

Tomov is adamant that the British strain of the virus is already in our country and this is clearly visible in Kyustendil region.

According to him, it was a mistake to let the school students resume in-person learning. The scientist believes that the risk of coronavirus spread is not managed at the national level, although certain measures are taken locally.

"Whether there will be growth in morbidity if the restaurants are opened depends on how many people will visit them," Tomov said.

As of this Monday, students from 5th through 12th grades return to classes in smaller schools. In addition Prime Minister Borisov announced that the restaurants will be open on March 1

As an argument he quoted the country's low morbidity relative to other countries in Europe and expressed hope that by 1 March the third wave of the epidemic would have passed.