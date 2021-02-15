New Requirements for Entering UK - £210 Needed for Two Tests

Business » TOURISM | February 15, 2021, Monday // 09:59
Bulgaria: New Requirements for Entering UK - £210 Needed for Two Tests

New anti-epidemic measures are introduced in the UK. From today, anyone travelling to the country must reserve in advance and pay for a package of coronavirus tests at a cost of £210 - around BGN 500.

It is mandatory that everyone who arrives in  the UK to take a test on the second and eighth days of quarantine.

The additional tests do not waive the requirement for passengers to submit a negative entry test made no later than 72 hours before departure, bTV reported.

Those who arrive without a test will be fined £500.

Also as of today, mandatory quarantine is introduced for 33 countries, (Bulgaria is not included). But all who arrive from countries on the so-called "red list," mostly from South America and Africa, are subject to a 10-day quarantine at a hotel designated by the government, but at their expense.

Bulgarians are required to provide an online form indicating a contact telephone and an address at which they will stay.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UK, new measures, Coronavirus, tests
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria