New Requirements for Entering UK - £210 Needed for Two Tests

New anti-epidemic measures are introduced in the UK. From today, anyone travelling to the country must reserve in advance and pay for a package of coronavirus tests at a cost of £210 - around BGN 500.

It is mandatory that everyone who arrives in the UK to take a test on the second and eighth days of quarantine.

The additional tests do not waive the requirement for passengers to submit a negative entry test made no later than 72 hours before departure, bTV reported.

Those who arrive without a test will be fined £500.

Also as of today, mandatory quarantine is introduced for 33 countries, (Bulgaria is not included). But all who arrive from countries on the so-called "red list," mostly from South America and Africa, are subject to a 10-day quarantine at a hotel designated by the government, but at their expense.

Bulgarians are required to provide an online form indicating a contact telephone and an address at which they will stay.