Slovak Republic Imposes 14-Day Quarantine for Arrivals

From 06:00 am on 17.02.2021, Wednesday, all passengers arriving in the Slovak Republic must undergo a 14-day quarantine in a home environment or in a special state establishment. At the earliest on the eighth day of entry, travelers can take an RT-PCR test, and in case of a negative result, the quarantine is lifted. Children under the age of 10 are subject to testing only at the discretion of the GP, their isolation ending at the same time as that of the other members of the shared household.

All persons entering Slovakia are required to register upon entry by land at http://korona.gov.sk/ehranica, at the latest upon entry into the territory of the Slovak Republic, and upon arrival by air to fill out an electronic form at the address of https://www.mindop.sk/covid/.

Travellers in transit, heavy truck drivers, crews of air, rail, vehicles, ships, bus drivers, etc. are exempt from the quarantine requirement.

The following categories are not quarantined, which are required each time they enter Slovakia to submit a negative result of an antigen or RT-PCR test made not later than 7 days:

- Border services employees working in neighbouring countries, students, carers, farmers working in a neighbouring country, people working in the cultural sector, in the mass media, etc.;

- staff of diplomatic missions and international organisations enjoying diplomatic immunity;

- A certain circle of athletes who are in a training process or participate in professional competitions and have a certificate from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport of the Slovak Republic.

If assistance is necessary, Bulgarian citizens may contact the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Bratislava during business hours at the following telephone numbers: (+421 2) 544-15-308, (+421 2) 544-359-71, and in out-of-hours at number: (+421) 911-284-229.