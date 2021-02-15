Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 163 Newly Infected, 16 People Died

Over the past 24 hours, 163 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Bulgaria, data from the Single Information Portal shows.

Yesterday, 1,852 diagnostic tests were made - 1095 PCR and 757 antigen. This is 9% positivity rate. As of February 15, there were 23,135 active cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, the disease has claimed the lives of 16 people, 327 are cured. The total number of Covid-19 victims in Bulgaria is 9,624, as 196 920 people have been healed.

The number of patients admitted to hospital with a diagnosis of Covid-19 is 3,425. of them 301 are in intensive care units.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is 229,679, of which 9,840 are medics.

The most new cases of coronavirus are registered in Sofia, Burgas and Varna.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 2 new cases, Burgas - 23, Varna - 12, Veliko Tarnovo - 2, Vidin - 0, Vratsa - 0, Gabrovo - 0, Dobrich - 1, Kardzhali - 3, Kyustendil - 2, Lovech - 1, Montana - 0, Pazardzhik - 11, Pernik - 3, Pleven - 16, Plovdiv - 12, Razgrad - 1, Ruse - 1, Silistra - 0, Sliven - 6, Smolyan - 0, Sofia-city - 54, Sofia-region - 4, Stara Zagora - 3, Targovishte - 1, Haskovo - 4 , Shumen - 0 and Yambol - one.