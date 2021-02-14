COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 506 New Cases, 302 in Intensive Care Units
506 are newly registered coronavirus infected in the last 24 hours. 6,537 tests were performed. This is indicated by the data in the Unified Information Portal.
Most new cases are in Sofia and Burgas.
389 are newly treated, 14 are dead, 302 are in intensive care units.
Another 626 people have been vaccinated.
