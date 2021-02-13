Bulgarian PM Borissov: We Spent Additional EUR 3 Billion on Wages and Pensions

Bulgaria’s government has spent an additional EUR 3 billion on wages and pensions during its current term of office as compared to 2017, this country’s Premier Boyko Borissov said during his visit to the town of Yambol (Southeastern Bulgaria).

EUR 27 billion was spent on pensions in the past 4 years, said Bulgaria’s Minister of Finance Kiril Ananiev and added that pensions increased by 37%. The people employed at the public sector such as teachers, police officers and medics have received a total of EUR 17 billion. Their salaries increased by 62% on the average. The local authorities and the government are functioning in full synergy, commented Premier Borissov, quoted by the cabinet's press office.

Meanwhile, protesters organized a car rally that reached Premier Borissov's house in Bankya. The demonstrators demanded the resignation of Borissov's cabinet./BNR