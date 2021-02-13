COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 966 New Cases

February 13, 2021, Saturday
966 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country, according to the current statistics of the Unified Information Portal. The infected were identified after a total of 11,164 tests were performed. This means that the positive samples are 8.6%.

There are 522 reported as cured, bringing their total number to 196,204. There are 33 deaths per day.

There were 3,317 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, of whom 304 were treated in intensive care units and structures.

The vaccinated for the last day are 3,571, and the total doses of the preparation against COVID-19 in our country are 74,694.

