COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 966 New Cases
966 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country, according to the current statistics of the Unified Information Portal. The infected were identified after a total of 11,164 tests were performed. This means that the positive samples are 8.6%.
There are 522 reported as cured, bringing their total number to 196,204. There are 33 deaths per day.
There were 3,317 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, of whom 304 were treated in intensive care units and structures.
The vaccinated for the last day are 3,571, and the total doses of the preparation against COVID-19 in our country are 74,694.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Another Shipment of AstraZeneca Vaccine Arrived in Sofia
- » Study: Frailty Increases Risk of Mortality in COVID-19 Patients
- » Bulgarian Medical Union: Third Wave of Coronavirus Will Be More Sparing
- » Bulgaria: Mass Covid Testing in Schools, Pros and Cons
- » Germany Extends Lockdown Till March, Wary of Mutant Viruses
- » Coronavirus on Offensive: Morbidity Rate in Bulgaria up by 32 Percent in One Week