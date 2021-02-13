COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 966 New Cases

966 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country, according to the current statistics of the Unified Information Portal. The infected were identified after a total of 11,164 tests were performed. This means that the positive samples are 8.6%.

There are 522 reported as cured, bringing their total number to 196,204. There are 33 deaths per day.

There were 3,317 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, of whom 304 were treated in intensive care units and structures.

The vaccinated for the last day are 3,571, and the total doses of the preparation against COVID-19 in our country are 74,694.