Bulgaria: Less Than 20 Percent of Bulgarians Believe in Fair Election

Only 19% of Bulgarians believe that this country is governed according to the will of the people and 74% are of the opposite opinion, 6% do not give a specific answer. There has been no significant change in this regard in the past few years, according to the latest global Voice of the People (VOP) survey by the Gallup International Association at the end of 2020.

Attitudes in Bulgaria remain similar when it comes to freedom and fairness of elections - 22% of polled Bulgarians believe that elections in this country are free and fair. 65% express skepticism, and about 10% have no answer.

The poll covers 44 countries around the world and over 42,000 adult citizens. The highest score for democracy in their country was given by the people of Azerbaijan (84%).

  

