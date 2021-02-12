Another Shipment of AstraZeneca Vaccine Arrived in Sofia

Society » HEALTH | February 12, 2021, Friday // 15:34
Bulgaria: Another Shipment of AstraZeneca Vaccine Arrived in Sofia

 

Today, 31,200 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived at the BulBio warehouse in Sofia, the health ministry reported.

They will be distributed among the regional health inspectorates in the country. This is a second shipment of the vaccine. The first shipment of 28,800 doses arrived on February 6.

On Monday, 22,230 more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will arrive in our country.

 

 

