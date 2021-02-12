Another Shipment of AstraZeneca Vaccine Arrived in Sofia
Today, 31,200 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived at the BulBio warehouse in Sofia, the health ministry reported.
They will be distributed among the regional health inspectorates in the country. This is a second shipment of the vaccine. The first shipment of 28,800 doses arrived on February 6.
On Monday, 22,230 more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will arrive in our country.
