Another Shipment of AstraZeneca Vaccine Arrived in Sofia

Today, 31,200 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived at the BulBio warehouse in Sofia, the health ministry reported.

They will be distributed among the regional health inspectorates in the country. This is a second shipment of the vaccine. The first shipment of 28,800 doses arrived on February 6.

On Monday, 22,230 more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will arrive in our country.