Wizz Air Announces Seven New Routes from Bourgas in 2021

Wizz Air announced today a new seasonal base in Bourgas. The airline will base 1 Airbus A320 aircraft at Bourgas airport between 10 June and 12 September 2021. Along with the establishment of the new base, Wizz Air announced seven additional new services to seven countries from Bourgas starting from June 2021.

Wizz Air’s history in Bulgaria dates back to 2005 when the first departed from Sofia to Budapest. The airline has carried almost 19 million passengers to and from Bulgaria in the past 16 years. As part of WIZZ’s expansion, the airline continues to increase its operations in Bulgaria and remains market leader. The Airbus A320 aircraft will support the operations of seven new routes to Dortmund, Eindhoven, Kyiv, Liverpool, Poznan, Tel Aviv and Turku totalling in more than 200,000 seats on sale from Bourgas in 2021.

Speaking at the press conference today, Andras Rado, Senior Corporate Communications Manager of Wizz Air said: ”I am delighted to announce the establishment of a temporary summer base in Bourgas, as we see the demand across Europe to travel to the Beautiful Bulgarian seaside during the summer holiday season. Today’s announcement underpins our dedication to developing our presence in Bulgaria, and offering more affordable travel opportunities, while keeping ourselves to the highest standards of our sanitizing protocols. Our state-of-the-art aircraft as well as our enhanced protective measures will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travellers. Wizz Air operates one of the youngest and economically most efficient fleet of aircraft with one of the lowest environmental footprint in Europe. I’m convinced that Wizz Air will make a positive impact on Bulgaria’s economic development and support the ramp up of its tourism industry.”

Frank Quante, CEO of Fraport Bulgaria, who also participated in the event, commented: “At Burgas and Varna Airports, Fraport Bulgaria is doing everything in its power to adapt to the current situation, so to ensure maximum protection to its passengers and employees. We have opened our door as wide as we can and it makes us very happy to have the leading airline Wizz Air consider Burgas Airport a great opportunity for opening a seasonal base with an offering of 14 connections in total. This is a significant development, and we can only wish to retain as many routes as possible all-year-round in Burgas.”

WIZZ AIR’S NEW ROUTES FROM BOURGAS