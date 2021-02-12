Bulgarian Journalist: Borissov Is Afraid, Peevski Is Out, Dogan Ousted

“Boyko Borissov wants to stay in power because he is fears for his survival and has all grounds to be afraid – he took too much from too many people. I think that Peevski is history now, it doesn’t matter whether they still keep him or not,” journalist Koprinka Chervenkova said for “Day with V. Dremdzhiev” talk show on TV+.

“The problem is where Dogan is now? That’s what I am asking myself. He’s been toppled and this is the reason why Erdogan greeted the Movement for Rights and Freedoms at their congress,” Chervenkova added.

“Ninova will never allow herself to coalesce with GERB. However her life will be very hard if she loses this election, because then all the internal and external insurgents from BSP will be after her blood,” the journalist believes.

“In a contest between Borissov and Radev, the former is in a position of a doomed person from the very start and I don’t know how Niki Mladenov will agree to be GERB’s nominee because he needs bodyguards,” Chervenkova commented.

“Mareshki and Simeonov stand no chance at all. They are here only to entertain the public. Especially Mareshki, it’s been long since I saw a more ridiculous figure!” she commented further.

“I admit that Slavi Trifonov may take part in the government one way or another, directly or indirectly, it may be some government of the minority,” she forecast.

“Unfortunately, the three big TV channels are currently serving those in power,” Koprinka Chervenkova entered a caveat.

“In Bulgaria, everyone’s idea of democracy evaporates when it collides with their private interests. Everything in Bulgaria is modeled after the concrete material interests of a person. There are no ideals, no one is interested in ideals,” the journalist noted.

“Russia can only be ruled over by a Tzar, democracy doesn’t work there. It was a mistake that the new Russian ambassador supported Borissov and Geshev,” she added further.