Tornado, Hail Size of Egg Hit Turkey

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 12, 2021, Friday // 11:18
Bulgaria: Tornado, Hail Size of Egg Hit Turkey

A small tornado struck a town on Turkey’s Aegean coast, leaving a path of destruction and injuring 16 people, officials and reports said Friday.

The tornado touched down late on Thursday in the resort town of Cesme, some 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of the city of Izmir. It uprooted trees, blew off roof tiles, swept up cars and knocked down a crane. At least four boats capsized.

The worst hit area was a construction site for summer villas where the crane was toppled and a container housing the construction workers overturned. Sixteen workers were hurt, including one who was hospitalized with a broken leg, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

“Cesme, a paradise on earth, experienced hell last night,” Anadolu quoted the town’s mayor, Ekrem Oran, as saying.

Powerful winds and and sizeable hail also caused damage in the nearby town of Urla, destroying hundreds of commercial greenhouses.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, tornado, hail
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria