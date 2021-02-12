Greece Braces for Medea Storm, Traffic Restricted

As of this morning, temperatures in Greece are plummeting and strong winds are rising, the National Observatory in Athens reported a strong cyclone coming with freezing temperatures, snow, icy roads.

In an extraordinary announcement, Minister of Citizen Protection, Mihalis Chrisochoidis, urged to travel only if necessary and warned that all cars should be fitted with winter chains. It is expected that the traffic of trucks on the entire road network will be restricted or banned tomorrow. Traffic police recommend to travel during the day and very carefully without entering the emergency lane.

Heavy snowfall and severe sea storms are expected across the country from tonight. The authorities banned small vessels from entering the sea and suspended any activities near the sea.

All Civil Protection forces are on standby to provide assistance, the government said.

Storm Medea is expected to last three days, weather service forecasts.