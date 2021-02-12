Germany Closes Borders to Control Spread of Mutant Virus
Germany is closing its borders with the Czech Republic and the Austrian region of Tyrol because of the new strain of the coronavirus, Nova TV reported. The measure goes into effect Sunday night, with debate under way over what exemptions to approve.
Regions bordering on Germany will be included in the list of places affected by the mutant virus. Thus, their travelers will have to submit a negative test, which will cause serious difficulties for hundreds commuters who work in Germany.
So far, it is unclear how long the border will remain closed.
