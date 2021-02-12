Germany Closes Borders to Control Spread of Mutant Virus

Business » TOURISM | February 12, 2021, Friday // 10:38
Bulgaria: Germany Closes Borders to Control Spread of Mutant Virus

Germany is closing its borders with the Czech Republic and the Austrian region of Tyrol because of the new strain of the coronavirus, Nova TV reported. The measure goes into effect Sunday night, with debate under way over what exemptions to approve.

Regions bordering on Germany will be included in the list of places affected by the mutant virus. Thus, their travelers will have to submit a negative test, which will cause serious difficulties for hundreds commuters who work in Germany.

So far, it is unclear how long the border will remain closed.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Germany, Coronavirus, closed borders
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria