Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,070 Newly Infected, 34 Fatalities

There have been 1,070 new cases of coronavirus infection recorded in the country, data from the Single Information Portal show.

Yesterday, 11,816 diagnostic tests were made - 6,373 PCR and 5,443 antigen, 9% of tests are positive.

As of February 12, there were 22,801 active cases.

In the past 24 hours, 4,960 doses of vaccine have been given and the total number of vaccinated so far is 71,123.

COVID-19 took the lives of 34 people, 471 are cured.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been 9,561 fatalities, 195,682 people have recovered.

The country's hospitals house 3,297 people with COVID-19. For 293 patients, intensive care is provided.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 228,044, of which 9,792 are medics.

The most are the newly registered in Sofia, Burgas, Pazardzhik and Plovdiv.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 40 new cases, Burgas - 110, Varna - 65, Veliko Tarnovo - 20, Vidin - 0, Vratsa - 35, Gabrovo - 8, Dobrich - 7, Kardzhali - 9, Kyustendil - 37, Lovech - 6, Montana - 6, Pazardzhik - 52, Pernik - 22, Pleven - 54, Plovdiv - 93, Razgrad - 8, Ruse - 25, Silistra - 14, Sliven - 23, Smolyan - 16, Sofia-metropolitan area - 258, Sofia-region - 19, Stara Zagora - 42, Targovishte - 4, Haskovo - 54 , Shumen - 28, Yambol - 16.

 

