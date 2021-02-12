COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 1000 New Cases in 24 Hours

1,070 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, with 11,816 tests performed. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. Positive samples are 9% of all tested in the past 24 hours.258 are the new cases in Sofia, followed by Burgas - with 110 and Plovdiv - with 93 newly infected.

3,297 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized, of which 293 were in intensive care units.

471 people were cured and 34 died. In the last 24 hours, 4,960 people were vaccinated. Thus, the total number of vaccinated is already 71,123.