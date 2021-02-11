Three Regions in Czech Republic under Lockdown after Spike in Coronavirus Case

Society | February 11, 2021, Thursday // 17:00
Czech authorities tightened coronavirus restrictions in the northeast of the country on Friday after a spike in cases, reinstating compulsory face coverings, limiting restaurant opening hours and ordering checks on cross-border commuters.

The Czech Republic has suffered just 355 COVID-19 deaths, far fewer than in Western neighbours, but infections have resurged in the past three weeks, mostly concentrated in the industrial Moravia-Silesia region bordering Poland and Slovakia.

The area, which includes the city of Ostrava, is home to around 11 percent of the country’s 10.7 million population.

 

