Minister of Education Ready to Return to Remote Schooling If Epidemic Situation Deteriorates

“It’s a matter of dispute where the coronavirus spreads fastest, but the fact is that close personal contacts are unavoidable in schools which contributes to higher overall morbidity,” Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev said during a regular briefing of the National Operative Headquarters.

“Schools cannot but be a link in the chain of factors affecting the spread of the virus,” he added.

Research shows that the smaller the schoolchildren, the lower is virus contamination risk, the minister was adamant.

The children of preschool age have not contributed significantly to the spread of Covid-19. If children were the most active transmitting agent we would have had a boom in infections,” Valchev emphasized.

“We took the risk of sending the senior students back to school, but if the epidemic situation gets worse we will give up the curriculum schedule, it is not a goal in itself, Valchev assured.