Color Tattoos to Be Banned in EU Soon, Cause Cancer

No more colorful tattoos! Because of suspicions that they are carcinogenic, the EC prohibits some of the inks that are used in the tattoo parlours. The latest amendments to the regulation that Brussels has made are already a fact and should come into force in the coming months. Green and blue colors are now banned in some cosmetic products for the same reason.

There will be a serious tightening of the rules on tattoo paints from January 4, 2022. Experts believe that in the long run, ink injected under the skin can lead to cancer, genetic mutations, reproductive problems and allergies.

"Scientific research showed that compounds are injected into the skin, which then break down into amino compounds that can be carcinogenic," dermatologist Dr. Margarita Kucheva explained to Nova TV.

Alarming signals in the EU rapid alert system system RAPEX, linked to chemicals in tattoo mixtures, have also become increasingly frequent in recent years.

"In practice, no cases of carcinogenic effect have been reported in Bulgaria, but according to clinical data such an effect is possible. Different ingredients – most often metals – nickel, cobalt, may trigger such reactions", explained Dr. Gabriela Grigorova, aesthetic dermatologist.

Tattoos break the skin barrier and inks are absorbed into the body. Mixtures penetrate into human skin, the eyeball or mucous membranes. However, soluble ingredients spread throughout the body within a few hours or days, the European Chemicals Agency has warned. So dangerous solvents and toxic elements and metals get into the body with the ink.

"We do not know how skin immunity will respond, it can react immediately or later, and result in a malformation, which is a response to the fact that the skin is trying to get rid of this foreign agent. In Germany, it was even discovered that some tattoo parlours did not use inks for body art, but car paints. This is something that cannot be possiblly removed from the skin", explains Dr. Kucheva.

It was Germany that reacted first to to the dangerous paints. By banning green and blue pigments. There are now regulations for colour inks in seven EU countries.

"Due to their color, they have different content of metals or different admixtures. Therefore, they can trigger a different reaction", explained Dr. Grigorova.

"In the scientific literature there are more discussions about problems with red color. Blue and green colors came to the fore after some of the ingredients were banned in the cosmetics industry. The red color is the one that most often gives complications. Color tattoos are associated with more complications, with more late allergic reactions, with malformations", explains Dr. Kucheva.

Manufacturers have a period of about a year - to find substitutes for some of the inks that pose the most serious health risk. The list of prohibited ingredients includes those that lead to carcinogenicity, mutagenicity, reproductive problems, as well as serious damage to the skin and eyes.

Manufacturers have a grace period of about a year - to find substitutes for some of the inks that pose the most serious health risk. The list of prohibited ingredients includes those that lead to carcinogenicity, mutagenicity, reproductive problems, as well as serious damage to the skin and eyes.













