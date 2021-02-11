February 11 - World Day of Sick

World Day of the Sick is observed on February 11 every year, introduced by Pope John Paul II in the year 1992. World Day of the Sick was started so that believers can pray for people who suffer from various illnesses. Celebration of World Day of the Sick usually involves everything from sharing prayers and messages on World Day of the Sick 2021, World Day of the Sick wishes and more. It is an extremely significant celebration for Catholics across the world.

World Day of the Sick coincides with the memorial of Lady of Lourdes. Many visitors, including the pilgrims, had been reportedly healed at Marian Sanctuary after visiting Lourdes in France and hence this date chosen by the Pope. Pope John Paul II died in 2005 and had thousands of believers praying as he lay dying which made World Day of the Sick very significant that year.

To commemorate this day, people around the globe pray for the sick and suffering and the people who take care of the sick. Organizations distribute medicines, spiritual guidance and goods to the sick on this day.

 

 

