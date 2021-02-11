Coronavirus on Offensive: Morbidity Rate in Bulgaria up by 32 Percent in One Week

Society » HEALTH | February 11, 2021, Thursday // 11:11
The incidence rate of coronavirus upped by32% within a week, and compared to two weeks earlier, by 54%. The mortality rate increased by 4%, head of the National Operational Headquarters Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski said at the regular briefing of the health ministry.

Hospital beds occupancy in Covid-19 wards, shows more than 15% growth in a week.

As of yet this is not a particular challenge to the health system, but in some regions the wards are full to capacity, for example in Kyustendil, where morbidity rate is 330 per 100,000, the health authorities reported.

The Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said that morbidity has been increased throughout Europe and therefore there is no dynamics in the rankings. In our country, it's 99 per 100,000. and as of Monday - it is already 140, which will affect the caseload statistics next week. So far, we are 26th in the EU.

In the EU Bulgaria ranks 15th in terms of mortality.

At the moment, however, we have 12 regions in the red zone, 12 in the orange and only 4 in the yellow zone on the morbidity map.

A sustained trend for the increase in cases of coronavirus reported Health Minister Kostadin Angelov.

However, in his words, the measures, which are extremely liberal, yield good results in comparison with morbidity and mortality rates in the EU.

Blagoevgrad, Varna, Gabrovo, Pazardzhik, Silistra, Sofia region, Haskovo, Shumen are the regions with higher occupancy of beds for coronavirus patients.

Angelov stressed that so far the health authorities have been right in their decisions.

At the moment we are facing a global crisis, a lot of the vaccine delivery contracts are not being executed on time, vaccination programs are delayed and all this exhausts the patience of EU citizens, the Health Minister said.

 

 



