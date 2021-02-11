Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 913 Newly Infected, 45 Died

There have been 913 new cases of coronavirus infection registered in the country, data from the Single Information Portal show.

Yesterday, 10,164 diagnostic tests were made – 4,961 PCR, 5,203 antigen. The percentage of positive tests is 9%.

By February 11, there are 22,236 active cases.

3,735 doses of vaccine have been given during the day, and the total number of vaccinated so far is 66,163.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 45 people, 697 cured.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, there have been 9,527 deaths, 195,211 people have recovered.

Hospitalized with Covid-19 are 3,230 people, 273 patients are in intensive care wards.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 226,974, of which 9,764 are medics.

The most are the new registered in Sofia, Plovdiv and Pazardzhik.

Statistics of the day by districts: Blagoevgrad - 41 new cases, Burgas - 24, Varna - 43, Veliko Tarnovo - 17, Vidin - 5, Vratsa - 37, Gabrovo - 13, Dobrich - 8, Kardzhali - 7, Kyustendil - 32, Lovech - 8, Montana - 4, Pazardzhik - 49, Pernik - 17, Pleven - 30, Plovdiv - 94, Razgrad - 7, Ruse - 22, Silistra - 11, Sliven - 32, Smolyan - 4, Sofia-city - 260, Sofia-region - 30, Stara Zagora - 30, Haskovo - 33, Shumen - 40 , Yambol - 15. No new cases have been reported in Targovishte region.

As of 11 February, 20,497 people are under quarantine.