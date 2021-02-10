Bulgarian Environment Activists Stage Protest in Sofia

A protest entitled "Hands off Bulgarian nature" has gathered dozens of environmentalists in front of the Council of Ministers in the capital Sofia. The specific reason for the public dissatisfaction is the lifting of the ban on construction in the Kamchia protected area on the Black Sea coast.

A few days ago, in response to the stormy public reactions, the Minister of Environment Emil Dimitrov ordered the revocation of the disputed order.

However, environmentalists are pushing for lasting and decisive action against illegal construction on the Black Sea coast.