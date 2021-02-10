Bulgaria Allocates BGN 9 Million for Purchasing Another 3 Million Vaccine Doses

Bulgaria will order over 3 million additional doses of RNA vaccines. This was announced by Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov in the framework of today's government meeting. To this end, the government allocates extra BGN 9 million.

"With a view to the data available at EU level and the risk of reduced deliveries of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, we propose to order additional amounts of vaccines, which will be proportionally distributed among the regions of our country according to their population. The order is to the amount of 2,897,694 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 460,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine," Angelov said.

The Health Minister also pointed out that the supply of an additional amount of vaccines is possible in view of the meeting of the Management Board, the so-called "Steering Board", formed by the EC to address the vaccines issue, and the additional agreement on vaccines concluded between the European Commission and drugs manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech.

"We believe that with this proposal the country will provide sufficient doses of vaccine so that all Bulgarian citizens have the opportunity to choose which vaccine to administer with and thus we will achieve extremely good coverage of the population and the so-called "herd immunity", added Minister Kostadin Angelov.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov reminded that so far our country has allocated millions to provide vaccines for Bulgarian citizens. Additional funds will also be provided for purchasing new vaccines in order to implement the vaccination plan as soon as possible. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that intensive vaccination will help keepCovid-19 in check.