Bulgaria’s President Vetoed Latest Amendments to Criminal Procedure Code over Specialized Prosecutor

President Rumen Radev vetoed the Law supplementing the Criminal Procedure Code, which was adopted by the National Assembly on January 29, 2021. The Head of State returns the law in its entirety for further discussion by lawmakers.

According to Rumen Radev, the law adopted at the end of January does not offer a fair and sustainable solution to the lack of effective control over an incumbent prosecutor general or his deputy.

The creation of a new position of "prosecutor entitled to probe into the Prosecutor General or his deputy" violates a number of basic constitutional principles, including the independence of the court, the independence of prosecutors within the judiciary and equality of citizens before the law.

In his rationale, the President points out that the problem related to the lack of an effective investigation against a prosecutor general or his deputy, as well as against persons on top government positions in general, presents a fundamental challenge to the supremacy of law in Bulgaria.

In the last year and a half, this is a third in a row legislative initiative of the ruling majority, which is trying to find a solution to the problem.

Wavering between different institutional options clearly shows that the problem is complicated, the concept of its solution has not yet been clarified and the debates must continue in an expert circle. /BGNES