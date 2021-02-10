Bulgaria: Third Wave of Covid-19 Will Come by February End or Early March

Prognoses for a new wave of Covid-19 are realistic, warned Director of Alexandrovska Hospital Prof. Boris Bogov in the morning show of BNT.

According to Prof. Bogov, the majority of people are more worried about whether the restrictive measures should be eased or not. "Currently, there has been a gradual increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus, so unfortunately our predictions will come true because the expected higher morbidity peak will occur after the 25 February or in early March," he was adamant.

In his words, just appeals to people are not enough to curb the spread of Covid-19, and if the morbidity rate continues to grow, additional measures may be taken. All hospitals are on standby for the expected rise in coronavirus cases, Prof. Bogov said.

He revealed that some smaller hospitals have closed their Covid wards, but they will have to re-open them and install new beds if necessary. If we cross the morbidity limit of 200 per 100,000, we will have to close gyms, schools, senior students may also have to switch back to online learning - these are the measures that work effectively, says Prof. Bogov.

To date, planned surgeries have not been cancelled, but if the morbidity rate keeps growing, they will most likely be banned again. Admission to hospitals is done with rapid antigen tests. The most common complications of COVID-19 affect the cardiovascular, neurological and respiratory systems.

Prof. Bogov assured that the manufactured vaccines are a great achievement of science. This is the only way to prevent serious illness, because every single vaccinated person can carry the virus and infect others, the medic said. The main four vaccines are from the latest generation of RNA vaccines and to this day more than 650 people have been vaccinated in Alexandrovska Hospital. We don't have any serious side effects reported, he said.

Prof. Bogov was adamant that the health system survived precisely because of the measures of the government and the National Operational Headquarters. Hospitals will endure because they are prepared, have more efficient organization and equipment, he stressed, adding that there are increasingly more medics willing to treat patients with Covid-19.

With regard to the mutation of Covid-19, Prof. Bogov explained that the mutation of viruses is a process of development in viruses themselves. The mutation takes place along several lines - natural and external intervention. Mutation is a natural process that also includes external factors, he explained.

Prof. Bogov pointed out that treatment with blood plasma is not a panacea and should not be used in every single patient who is infected with coronavirus. There is no therapy for Covid-19 that is universal for everyone, the medic said, adding that there are no prophylactic drugs or medications to prevent infection with the virus.

In Alexandrovska Hospital, the medium severe cases of Covid-19 are 48, seven patients were intubated this night and six are in intensive care. There is no rise in the number of patients with coronavirus in Alexandrovska Hospital.