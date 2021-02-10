Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,212 Newly Infected, 62 Fatalities

After 13,228 tests made yesterday 1,212 new cases of coronavirus were documented in Bulgaria, show the data from the Single Information Portal shows. So, positive tests are slightly over 9 percent of all taken. In total, since March, there have been 226,061 confirmed cases of the infection.

As of February 10, there were 22,065 cases in total. In hospitals are treated 3,129 people, 266 of them in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 3,540 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given, and so far 62,428 have been vaccinated in total in Bulgaria.

The most of the newly registered cases are in Sofia, Pazardzhik, Burgas and Plovdiv.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 59 new cases, Burgas - 105, Varna - 56, Veliko Tarnovo - 15, Vratsa - 26, Gabrovo - 10, Dobrich - 2, Kardzhali - 13, Kyustendil - 48, Lovech - 12, Montana - 9, Pazardzhik - 70, Pernik - 23, Pleven - 65, Plovdiv - 113, Razgrad - 7, Ruse - 17, Silistra - 18, Sliven - 57, Smolyan - 6, Sofia - 28, Sofia (metropolitan area) - 313, Stara Zagora - 27, Targovishte - 1, Haskovo - 57, Shumen - 34 , Yambol - 21.

The deceased are 62, thus, the victims of the epidemic in our country are already 9,482.

In the last 24 hours 459 were reported as cured.