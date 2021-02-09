UK Further Tightens Screws on Arrivals, Two PCR Tests during 10-Day Quarantine Are Must Now

All those arriving in the UK will be required to take two coronavirus tests during their mandatory 10-day quarantine in a bid to prevent from spreading new strains of the virus coming from abroad.

This is one of the new measures to be officially announced today by the British government.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care said the new measures would ensure an additional level of protection against new strains and make tracking new cases of infection

more effective.

The measures will enter into force on 15 February. Tests will be required on the second and eighth days of the 10-day quarantine. The costs will be covered by passengers. Only with negative tests after the tenth day will people be able to leave their places of self-isolation.

All this is addition to the already announced requirement for passengers to present a negative PCR test upon entry made no later than 72 hours before departure. Those who arrive without a test will be fined £500.

Besides, from 15 February, British and Irish citizens arriving from 33 countries on the so-called "red list", mainly from South America and Africa, will be quarantined for 10 days in hotels again for payment and under guard.

Environment Secretary George Eustice told the BBC this morning that ministers had discussed a total lockdown of Britain's borders but ultimately only decided to further tighten the restrictive measures.