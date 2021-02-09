London Critic’s Circle Awards Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova

The Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova won an award at the London Critics’ Circle. Bakalova was named supporting actress of the year for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Guardian reported.

Maria Bakalova was nominated alongside Ellen Burstyn (Pieces of a Woman) and Amanda Seyfried (Mank).



Several days ago, Bakalova became Bulgaria’s first Golden Globe nominee. The award ceremony will take place on 28 February, almost two months after its usual date.

Among others who will vie for the Best Actress award in a musical or comedy are Kate Hudson, Michel Pfeiffer, Rosamund Pike and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Less than a week ago, the Screen Actors Guild also nominated Maria for her performance in The Sasha Cohen film, who is sure that every single achievement takes her one step closer to the Oscars.

"Oh, my God! I'm shocked! Thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor!

Being nominated for the role of such a great woman as Tutar will forever remain the pinnacle not only in my career but in life. I'm so grateful to Sasha Cohen and the Borat movie! I am the happiest person in the whole world and I hope this recognition will draw more attention to some of my incredibly talented colleagues in Bulgaria and Eastern Europe," these are Maria's words posted on Instagram, announcing the news that she will be vying for a Golden Globe."