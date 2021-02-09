Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,115 Newly Infected, 89 Dead
Today, the statistics on the spread of coronavirus in our country is alarming. Data of the Single Information Portal shows the following:
Number of PCR and antigen tests made – 11,637
Newly infected in the country – 1,115
Percentage of positive tests – 9,6%
Total number of active cases – 21,374
Cured for the day - 804
Total number cured - 194,055
Hospitalized - 3,057
Patients in intensive care - 274
Number of dead per day – 89
Total Number of fatalities – 9,420
Vaccinated per day – 1, 850
Total number of vaccinated – 58,888
