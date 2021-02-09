Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,115 Newly Infected, 89 Dead

Society » HEALTH | February 9, 2021, Tuesday // 09:36
Today, the statistics on the spread of coronavirus in our country is alarming. Data of the Single Information Portal shows the following:

Number of PCR and antigen tests made – 11,637

Newly infected in the country – 1,115

Percentage of positive tests – 9,6%

Total number of active cases – 21,374

Cured for the day - 804

Total number cured - 194,055

Hospitalized - 3,057

Patients in intensive care - 274

Number of dead per day – 89

Total Number of fatalities – 9,420

Vaccinated per day – 1, 850

Total number of vaccinated – 58,888

 

 

