Vice PM Tomislav Donchev Tested Positive for Covid-19
Bulgaria’s Vice-Primer Tomislav Donchev has tested positive for COVID-19 after a routine PCR test. Donchev feels well, with no symptoms at the moment. The Vice Premier will perform his duties remotely and will be quarantined.
"Today I tested positive for COVID- 19. I feel OK. I will spend some time in self-isolation and work remotely. Stay well and take care of yourselves!” Tomislav Donchev wrote on his Facebook page.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian PM Borissov: No More Lockdowns Needed for Now
- » Freezing Cold in Bulgaria Next Week, Temperatures Plummet
- » Will Political Forces in Bulgaria Rearrange after President Announced His Wish to Run for Second Term?
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Quiet
- » E-Register Developed for People Who Want to Be Vaccinated against Coronavirus
- » Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Marks Victims of Communism Memorial Day