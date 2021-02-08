Vice PM Tomislav Donchev Tested Positive for Covid-19

Bulgaria’s Vice-Primer Tomislav Donchev has tested positive for COVID-19 after a routine PCR test.  Donchev feels well, with no symptoms at the moment. The Vice Premier will perform his duties remotely and will be quarantined.

"Today I tested positive for COVID- 19. I feel OK. I will spend some time in self-isolation and work remotely. Stay well and take care of yourselves!” Tomislav Donchev wrote on his Facebook page.

 

 

