Greece Will Severely Punish Attempts at Covid Tests Fraud
Nova TV correspondent in Greece pointed out that an attempted test fraud involves a stiff fine or a suspended sentence of up to one year if charges are brought for falsifying documents or illegally entering the country.
An option is being discussed when the prosecutor's office brings charges for a public health hazard to have a sentence of three to seven years, as well as a ban on leaving the country until the investigation is over.
Against this backdrop, the introduction of new measures is being commented on in Greece, as 168 people were registered over the weekend alone diagnosed with the new strain of the coronavirus.
