Over 50 Percent of Bulgarian Work from Home, How They Switch off from Work

Since the outbreak of the pandemic more than 50% of Bulgarians have been working from home. A quarter of companies have introduced flexible working arrangements and plan to keep them after the crisis is over.

These new relationships between employers and staff require new regulations and the formation of a culture of "switching off from work" to protect employees' private time.

Will the balance be found where the boss is sure that the employee is making full use of his working hours at home and that the employee is available within 24-hours?

The advantages of analog mode, when the working day ended with shutting the office door, are already in the past. In the digital world, we must learn to protect our personal time from work commitments, but without ignoring them in the hours when we definitely must work, recommends Maria Mincheva of the Chamber of Commerce. This is important given that around 63% of employers intend to bet on flexible working after we overcome the pandemic.