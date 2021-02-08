Switzerland Tightens Requirements to Arrivals in a Bid to Control Covid-19 Spread

As of today, February 8, 2021Switzerland requires, that all arrivals by plane submit a negative PCR test result, Bulgarian foreign ministry warned.

For citizens entering the territory of Switzerland from at-risk countries and regions, the test is required regardless of the means of transport. The test must be made within 72 hours prior to arrival. Children up to 12 years old are exempt from this requirement.

The Swiss authorities shall also require the submission of a form filled in online or on paper. The document can be found at the following link: https://swissplf.admin.ch/formular.

Transit passengers and border services workers do not need to fill in the form.

The Confederation identifies as risky the following countries and regions, which do not include Bulgaria:

Austria – Salzburg Province; France - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region; Germany – The Province of Saxony and Thuringia; Italy – Emilia Romana region, Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Veneto region; Andorra; Brazil; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Estonia; Ireland; Israel; Latvia; Lebanon; Lithuania; Malta; Monaco; Montenegro; The Netherlands; Panama; Portugal; San Marino; Slovakia; Slovenia; Spain; Sweden; South Africa; Britain; United States.

If necessary, Bulgarian citizens can contact our Embassy by phone: +41 31 351 13 67; +41 31 351 14 55; +41 31 351 78 06, as well as the hot line outside working hours: +41 798243822.