Freezing Cold in Bulgaria Next Week, Temperatures Plummet

The sky over Bulgaria in recent days was dust-laden and colored in orange, and in Western Europe they post pictures of rusty snow cover. This is due to powerful dust storms in Sahara and a southerly wind carrying the desert sand to Europe. This happens against the background of unusually warm February in our country.

"We were close to improving the record. In a record-warm February, exactly on the same dates it was a little warmer in previous years. However, warming is not typical of the whole country. The Danube plain, for example, is blanketed with fogs", said climatologist Simeon Matev on air of "Bulgaria in the Morning" talk show.

In his words, cold spell is expected in the second half of the week.

"Be prepared for plummeting temperatures. On Friday, temperatures will be below 0C in the whole country - they will drop by about 20-25 degrees," Matev said.

He also commented on the Saharan sand.

"It's not a rare phenomenon. Annually, 3-4 times we witness these so-called "muddy precipitation". It is possible that today, if it rains somewhere, there will be traces of this orange powder. And if you want you can touch the Saharan sand", added the climatologist in his comment for Bulgaria ON AIR.





