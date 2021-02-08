Pirogov Emergency Hospital: Non-Compliance with Restrictive Measures Will Necessitate New Restrictions

Last week, the National Operational Headquarters issued a warning that a third wave of coronavirus was imminent in the country and called for strict compliance with the measures.

"The fact is that in the last week we have an increase in morbidity rate, although minimal, about 10% compared to the previous week. Unfortunately, the virus has not disappeared, it is here, there are already its modifications detected in Bulgaria. Our appeal is to observe the anti-epidemic measures and to be responsible for ourselves and others," CEO of the Pirogov emergency hospital Prof. Asen Baltov said in the studio of "The Day Begins" talk show.

He explained that it was extremely important for school students to resume in-presence classes. For malls and gyms, special recommendations have been made.

"We very much hope that people would listen to what we recommend and do it. We see that they are not implementing it and this will inevitably lead to new restrictions," warned Prof. Baltov.

He explained that if this week's increase is 10%, it's not fatal and hospitals can take in those newly infected. However, if an exponential growth in infected, it will require the introduction of new restrictive measures.

"One of the things we appeal for is wearing masks, even though we have been vaccinated or recovered from coronavirus. Not wearing masks makes people more exposed to viruses," said Prof . Baltov.

The Director of "Pirogov" explained that in the next few months the vaccination will be scaled up. About 26,000 AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to come by the end of February.

Yesterday, 30 people were vaccinated in Pirogov, today vaccination goes on. Increasingly more people show willingness to be inoculated, once the lists of the regional health inspectorates are submitted, health institutions are prepared to vaccinate 250-300 people per day.