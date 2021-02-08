Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 182 Newly Infected, 20 Fatalities

Society » HEALTH | February 8, 2021, Monday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 182 Newly Infected, 20 Fatalities

Updated statistics on the spread of coronavirus in Bulgaria from the Single Information Portal:

Number of PCR and antigen tests made – 2,663

Newly infected in the country - 182

Percentage of positive tests - 6.8%

Total number of active cases – 19,375

Cured for the day - 60

Total number of cured - 193,251

Hospitalized - 3,126

Intensive care - 278

Number of deaths per day - 20

Total number of deceased – 9,331

Vaccinated for the day - 22

Total vaccinated – 57,038

