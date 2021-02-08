Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 182 Newly Infected, 20 Fatalities
Updated statistics on the spread of coronavirus in Bulgaria from the Single Information Portal:
Number of PCR and antigen tests made – 2,663
Newly infected in the country - 182
Percentage of positive tests - 6.8%
Total number of active cases – 19,375
Cured for the day - 60
Total number of cured - 193,251
Hospitalized - 3,126
Intensive care - 278
Number of deaths per day - 20
Total number of deceased – 9,331
Vaccinated for the day - 22
Total vaccinated – 57,038
