COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 493 New Case, Fewer Tests Performed

In the last 24 hours, 493 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Bulgaria, 417 less than yesterday, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal. They were discovered with 5733 new tests.

The total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic has already reached 223,552 people, of whom 193,191 have been cured. The victims are 9311, including 9 for the last 24 hours. The active cases are 21,050, of which 3,133 are hospitalized. There are 281 people in the intensive care unit.

9660 are cases among medical staff since the beginning of the pandemic, 12 of them - for the last day. A total of 156 vaccines have been given in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 57016. 17,392 have received two doses