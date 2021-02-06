SpaceX's Dragon Crew to Break US Record for Most Days in Space on Sunday

Society | February 6, 2021, Saturday // 10:36
Bulgaria: SpaceX's Dragon Crew to Break US Record for Most Days in Space on Sunday

US astronauts living aboard the ISS orbital outpost will break the record on Sunday for most days in space by a crew launched aboard a US spacecraft, NASA said.

Four flight engineers - Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi - docked the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to the US module last November. "They will surpass the record of 84 days set by the Skylab 4 crew on February 8, 1974," NASA said.

The Skylab 4 crew, with NASA astronauts Gerald Carr, Edward Gibson and William Pogue, docked their Apollo spacecraft to the Skylab space station 47 years to the day when the SpaceX crew docked to the orbiting lab, the US space authority estimated. (ANI/Sputnik)

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Space X Dragon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria