COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 910 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | February 6, 2021, Saturday // 10:15
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 910 New Cases pixabay.com

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours are 910 with 12,463 tests performed, according to the data from the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 223,059. The active cases are 20,727. The total number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is 3070. The number of patients in intensive care units is 276. The cured for the last day are 698.

For the past 24 hours, 30 new deaths have been registered. The vaccine doses administered are a total of 56,860, of which 2,835 for the last 24 hours.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria