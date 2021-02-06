COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 910 New Cases

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours are 910 with 12,463 tests performed, according to the data from the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 223,059. The active cases are 20,727. The total number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is 3070. The number of patients in intensive care units is 276. The cured for the last day are 698.

For the past 24 hours, 30 new deaths have been registered. The vaccine doses administered are a total of 56,860, of which 2,835 for the last 24 hours.