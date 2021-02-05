EP Democracy Monitoring Group Prepares Mission to Probe into Corruption and Rule of Law Breaches in Bulgaria

The European Parliament's Democracy Monitoring Group is today discussing the organisation of a mission to look into corruption and the rule of law in Bulgaria. This was announced by Bulgarian MEP Elena Yoncheva, who is the only Bulgarian representative in the group chaired by the Dutch MEP from "Renew Europe" Sophie in’t Veld, reported BNT. The group includes 14 MEPs.

The mission is planned for the end of the summer because of the anti-epidemic measures. The situation in Bulgaria is one of the four main topics that will be in the focus of the group's attention in the coming months, Yoncheva said.

As early as September, the group's head, Sophie in’t Veld, said MEPs wanted to visit Bulgaria. The Group organizes hearings of representatives of Bulgarian authorities, the prosecutor's office and NGOs on issues related to the supremacy of law and the recommendations of the Venice Commission regarding the Prosecutor General and media freedom.

The group sent additional written questions to the Bulgarian authorities on two occasions.