Bulgaria: Police Officers with Personality Disorders Will Be Subjected to Psych Tests

Police officers who are pale and with shaking hands, violent and angry, with sharp weight changes, head over heels in debt or with non-performing loans will be subjected to psych test.

First a psychologist from the Institute of the Interior Ministry will talk with them, who after the interview will decide whether to send them for further examination by three other psychologists, writes Trud daily.

The three-member panel will decide whether they are fit to work in the power structure.

This procedure is described in the Ordinance on the procedure for determining the mental fitness of the employees in the Interior Ministry. The document was proposed for the second time for public discussion after numerous amendments were made to the texts in early December.

However, other 33 indicators of risky behavior or symptoms of maladaptation shown within six months may prompt the police chiefs to request medical examination of their subordinates.

The purpose of these tests is to detect at an early stage people with a suicidal tendencies or violent towards others, as well as those depressed by problems at work, relationships with colleagues or in the family, as well as police officers who have become addicted to alcohol, drugs or gambling.

The high-ranking officers of the Interior Ministry, including the Secretary General and his deputy will be subjected to psych test on orders from the Minister or an official appointed by him.

The results reported by three-member psychological consultant group will help decide whether a police officer should be fired, appointed to another post or retired.







