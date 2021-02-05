Bulgaria: Nearly 300 Vaccination Sites to Be Set up Across the Country
Nearly 280 vaccination sites will be opened in the country and their addresses will be uploaded on a special platform, said at the National Assembly Health Minister Kostadin Angelov, specifying that the ministry is to launch an information campaign on the benefits of vaccination:
"With our assistance, the European Commission representation in Bulgaria is preparing a special Information Campaign on Facebook in the form of video clips, where already vaccinated doctors and nurses talk about the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19.
We are also working with Google to create an interactive map where all vaccination centers in the country will be designated. It will be part of the platform of the world-famous campaign for citizens' quick access to sites where they can get vaccinated. The 276 immunization sites created in the country by that moment will be mapped," the minister added.
