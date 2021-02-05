Bulgaria: Nearly 300 Vaccination Sites to Be Set up Across the Country

Society » HEALTH | February 5, 2021, Friday // 13:39
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Nearly 300 Vaccination Sites to Be Set up Across the Country

Nearly 280 vaccination sites will be opened in the country and their addresses will be uploaded on a special platform, said at the National Assembly Health Minister Kostadin Angelov, specifying that the ministry is to launch an information campaign on the benefits of vaccination:

"With our assistance, the European Commission representation in Bulgaria is preparing a special Information Campaign on Facebook in the form of video clips, where already vaccinated doctors and nurses talk about the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19.

We are also working with Google to create an interactive map where all vaccination centers in the country will be designated. It will be part of the platform of the world-famous campaign for citizens' quick access to sites where they can get vaccinated. The 276 immunization sites created in the country by that moment will be mapped," the minister added.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, vaccination sites, map
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria