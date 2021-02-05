Bulgaria’s State Health Inspector Warns: 2,5 Distance and FF52 Protective Masks If Covid-19 Third Wave Comes

The warning that a third wave of the coronavirus is coming to our country is not intended to scare someone, but to warn that the trend for further spread of the disease is on the rise, told BNT National Health Inspector Assoc.Prof. Angel Kunchev.

He is adamant that the reason for the new rise in morbidity, which in a week from 4% has climbed to 8.5%, is not in the loosening of anti-epidemic measures - bringing senior students back to school and opening the malls, but in the spread of the new British strain.

"Only a third of the the upper grades students resumed in-person learning a few days ago, and there was an injustice with regard to the malls because the large retail chains kept working. If the security guards in schools are watching out for masks wearing, the risk is not so great. The gradual increase in the newly infected is not the result of the students’ return to classes, nor of the malls opening, if it has any impact, it will be felt in 7-10 days", explained Kunchev.

He is adamant that there is no social or economic pressure on the decisions of the National Operational Headquarters.

"We are not under pressure and no one interferes in our decision making, it is normal that we follow what is happening in the economy and try to understand the worries of the labor minister, we are citizens of this country. The health authorities consist of many people, with different opinions, their opinions are taken into account when preparing executive orders. There is an exchange of opinions, sometimes in raised voice," added Angel Kunchev.

The expert explained that pandemics always develop in such a way - wavelike, so it was with bird flu, swine flu or Spanish flu. There are many factors that affect the spread of infection: such as the number of the vaccinated and what preventive measures are observed.

He explained that the surge in cases in Western Europe, and now in both Greece and Romania, was expected.

"It is a biological process, why should there be a personal responsibility, from time to time I encounter such people who accuse us of spreading the virus and organizing the epidemic, another is the question of how to make the right decisions, the epidemic can not be stopped, but it can be kept under control, not to leave people without medical help", explained Angel

" No preventive measures can stop the epidemic. We can mitigate the process, that's where our role is, but it's very limited. The main reason for further spread is the virus mutations, there will be new strains - British, Brazilian, South African," the health inspector added.

He believes that the main cause of a third wave is not in measures taken either in Bulgaria or in Europe, but in the emergence of a strain that is more easily transmitted and 10-100 times more concentrated. "If the distance we had to keep so far was 1.5 meters - now it should be 2.5 m. If we used a simple mask before, now we need to wear a mask - FF52", advised Kunchev.

Angel Kunchev also commented on the reliability of the tests. "The PCR test is the “gold standard”, this is the tests that gives an accurate result. Rapid antigen tests are cheaper. Antigen tests are handed out by the regional health inspectorates to hospitals, and there may be false negative results, there are such defective test batches. There was alarming information from the MMA, the batch was replaced by another. Not all tests are of the same quality," the health inspector explained.

The vaccination is going on according to the available vaccines arriving in the country, the inspector said. "For Pfizer and Moderna, the second dose is kept in reserve, but the other two vaccines are expected to be delivered.

"We can start administering all the vaccines received with the idea of injecting the second dose in two months when the new vaccines arrive", announced Angel Kunchev.

Asked whether Bulgarian citizens will be able to choose between types of vaccine – he said, "for now the choice will be limited. There are enough vaccines available, but once the other two vaccines arrive, there may be a choice."

In his words, the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine has not been called into question and it meets the safety profile.

"If there are discussions, they are about the group of people over 55. This doubt will be dissolved, the first immunised in the UK was 82-year-old, as over 6 million people were vaccinated there and the effect is astounding, especially in nursing homes", the expert gave an example.

As to whether it is dangerous to open the winter resorts, Kunchev explained that if there is an explosion-like increase in infection cases there, they will be closed, but he assured that strict control is necessary and his team is in touch with the colleagues in Smolyan and Blagoevgrad, who keep a close eye on the local restaurants and cafes.

For the April 4 election, there is no way to give an accurate estimate of what the morbidity rate will be then. "To fix the date is the authority of the president, whether with more or less infected, there will be elections, but it will be more complicated with a large number of sick and quarantined", explained Angel Kunchev.











