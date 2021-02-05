BBC with Report on Europe's Roma during Covid-19 Pandemic from Bulgaria
Society | February 5, 2021, Friday // 10:00
bbc video
According to the report, Roma communities are some of the most marginalised in Europe. More than 10 million people live largely in poverty, often in overcrowded settlements. The pandemic has ravaged many of their communities, further cutting them off from society.
Inhabitants of Roma settlements are often wary of letting journalists in, but BBC Europe correspondent Jean Mackenzie was invited into one of Bulgaria’s largest.
