Bulgarian Defender Antov Made First Training with Serie A Team Bologna
The Bulgarian footballer Valentin Antov held his first training session with his new club Bologna.
The defender arrived in Italy yesterday and from today joined the training process in the team.
Bologna posted photos of Antov on Twitter and a text: "Hello, Valentin. A new face today."
The talented player will play on loan in Bologna from CSKA-Sofia until the end of the season with a purchase option, which will be activated if he manages to record at least 30 minutes of play in at least eight games of the team until the summer.
